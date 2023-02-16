With New York Fashion Week 2023 wrapped, fashion and beauty enthusiasts are buzzing with inspiration from some top-tier designers.

The 75 Fall/Winter 2023 collections that debuted over the past six days predicted trends filled with bright colors, texture and layering, as well as a resurgence of punk-inspired looks.

Though most of us don't dress for the runway daily, some hair and makeup looks can serve as inspiration to spruce up your regular beauty routine.

"Good Morning America" spoke with Nick Stenson, founder of Nick Stenson Beauty, about his predictions for what hair trends we can expect to see this fall.

"Everyone wants to see beautiful texture celebrated no matter what length or style your hair is. Straight hair will always be in, but people are looking for more body and bounce. Do not be afraid to add in texture and volume to your hair."

Scroll on to check out some of the affordable hair and beauty products that are behind the stunning runway looks of NYFW.

Jason Wu

"This look reflects this season's outfits by combining sexy touches with a bit of edge," Diane Kendal, lead makeup artist for Jason Wu Beauty, shared.

Jason Wu Beauty Jason Wu beauty look for NYFW 2023.

Brows:

Face:

Eyes:

Lips:

Alice + Olivia

Makeup:

"This look is the epitome of effortless glam and a juicy, red syrup lip," said Elyse Reneau, executive director of global beauty at Too Faced Cosmetics.

Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com New York City, 02/11/2023 Alice and Olivia x Too Faced Fall 2023 Collection during New York Fashion Week, held at HighLine Studios in In New York City, Saturday, February 11, 2023

Face:

Lips:

Brows and eyes:

Hair:

"These looks are a celebration of bringing romanticism back into the hair scene," Stenson added.

Nick Stenson Beauty NYFW Nick Stenson Beauty NYFW

Start by parting the hair in the center of the head. Next, use a hair waver to create beach waves on the entirety of the hair. Then, apply Texture Spray to the hair and gently brush into a middle back ponytail, leaving out the bangs. Create a textured bun by twisting small sections of hair and pinning into place. Pull bang pieces backwards and add with pins into bun. Finish with Light-Hold Hairspray to fasten in any loose hairs and set the look.

