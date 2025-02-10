Wearable tech has evolved far beyond just fitness trackers -- it's now a seamless blend of innovation, style and functionality.
From monitoring your sleep with an Oura Ring to optimizing your workouts with the latest Apple Watch 10, there are countless ways to stay ahead of the curve while embracing the future of smart accessories.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is sharing her top wearable tech picks for 2025 -- check them out below!
Oura Ring
The Oura Ring is a sleek, compact wearable that tracks sleep, activity and overall wellness.
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch continues to set the standard for smartwatches, delivering advanced health tracking, workout optimization and integration with your Apple ecosystem.
Apollo Neuro
The Apollo Neuro Wearable uses gentle vibrations to help regulate your nervous system, reduce stress and improve focus, making it a game-changer for overall well-being.
WHOOP
The WHOOP band is a sleek, screen-free fitness tracker that provides in-depth insights into your recovery, strain and sleep to help optimize your performance.
Metaglasses
Meta's smart glasses seamlessly blend style with function, offering hands-free calls and AI-powered assistance.