If you missed Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale, fear not: Ulta's Spring Haul event is here with discounts on some of our favorite brands.
From La Roche-Posay and Clinique to Maybelline, L'Oréal, Tarte and more, find discounts on spring and summer must-haves for your makeup and skin care collections.
Pack your vacation bag with La Roche-Posay sunscreen, now $10 off, plus Touchland hand sanitizer, Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara, Morphe setting spray, Tarte travel-size concealer and Bondi Sands self-tanner, all on sale. Create a gorgeous makeup look with Juvia's Place Bronzed Duo and remove makeup with Clinique cleansing balm or Garnier micellar cleansing water.
Don't forget to stock up on skin care essentials like Aquaphor Lip Repair and CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Face and Body Lotion.
Check out our picks below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Ulta Spring Haul: Skin care
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Face Wash for Oily Skin
- $14.99
- $19.99
- Ulta
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, Gentle Face Wash for Balanced to Dry Skin
- $12.74
- $16.99
- Ulta
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Waterproof Makeup Remover
- $8.39
- $11.99
- Ulta
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Face and Body Lotion for Balanced to Dry Skin
- $11.99
- $15.99
- Ulta
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Face Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50
- $29.99
- $39.99
- Ulta
Touchland Gentle Mist Lily Of The Valley Ultra-Soothing Hand Sanitizer
- $12.80
- $16
- Ulta
Ulta Spring Haul: Makeup
Ulta Spring Haul: Hair care and tools
Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Collection Extended Barrel Curling Iron
- $48.99
- $69.99
- Ulta