Beloved functional accessory brand Vera Bradley has unveiled a full transformation of its brand logo, product line, in-store experience and digital presence.
In a press release, the brand reassured its loyal customers that the biggest product change is the fabrications with a handful of new silhouettes. Vera Bradley also shared that it would be enhancing some of its bestselling styles, such as its duffels and backpacks, "to modernize them in shape, fabric, and color."
The release of the new look prompted a wide variety of responses from loyal fans of the brand, with many taking to Instagram to praise or share their issues with the new offerings.
Vera Bradley recruited actress, musician and entrepreneur Zooey Deschanel for the brand's new fall campaign.
"I love what the Vera Bradley brand stands for -- uplifting women and helping them express themselves. Plus, all of the patterns and colors make the brand fun to wear," Deschanel said in a press release.
The new Vera Bradley collection ranges in price from $15 to $295 and is available now.
