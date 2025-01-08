Whether you're looking to monitor your sleep, track your steps or become a little more tech-savvy in the new year, we're rounding up deals on wearable tech to shop now.
Stylish wearable tech pieces are among Amazon's latest trending items, including the Apple Watch Series 10, the Oura ring and more. But because these items can be pricey, we're looking for great deals to help you save.
For example, find the Apple Watch Series 10 at a discount on Amazon in addition to discounted Garmin and Samsung smart watches. Oura is offering discounts on its website like the Horizon ring, for example, now under $300.
Continue below to shop!
Apple Watch Series 10 - Rose Gold Aluminium Case with Light Blush Sport Band
- $329
- $399
- Amazon
Apple Watch SE - 2nd Gen - with Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band
- $199
- $249
- Amazon
Google - Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Smartwatch with Obsidian Band - Wi-Fi - Matte Black
- $349.99
- $399.99
- Best Buy