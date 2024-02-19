If 2024 happened to be the year you want to take control of your wellness game, Good Housekeeping is here to help!

According to the Good Housekeeping website, "These top-tested workout winners offer perfect ways to empower any fitness journey." A team of fitness and health professionals at Good Housekeeping spent more than 6 months evaluating the greatest in fitness products and accessories to find products for the 2024 Best Fitness Awards.

Sticking to a healthy workout and fitness routine is never easy and on top of that finding the right tracking device, sneakers and athleisure adds a few additional challenges.

Below are some brands you might already be familiar with -- scroll on to check them out below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Oura Ring

This discreet smart ring from ŌURA is now available in six stunning shades and has tiny built-in sensors to track personalized health metrics including heart rate, temperature, activity and sleep.

Best Buy Oura Ring Gen3 - Horizon - Size 10 - Silver $349 Best Buy Shop Now

SPI belt

Ideal for runners who can’t be weighed down by pockets, this belt bag is spacious enough to hold a cell phone and essentials yet minimal enough not to disrupt your stride. It’s adjustable to fit waist sizes 25" through 47" and comes in a wide range of colors and prints.

Amazon SPIbelt Original Pocket Running Belt $24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Gravity Heated Mini Massager

Gravity levels up the massage gun experience by introducing four interchangeable applicators, including a heated one to relieve muscle tension and soreness.

Amazon Gravity Move Heated Mini Massager $120 Amazon Shop Now

Hoka Mach X

Hoka is well-known for its next-level cushioning, but this style also utilizes a propulsive plate, meaning it helps push you forward with each step. The sole is not quite as high as on other Hoka pairs, allowing the runner to keep their feet closer to the ground to get a firmer, more responsive push-off. Great for everyday running and racing, the shoes have an upper material that is both lightweight and breathable.

Hoka Mach X $180 HOKA Shop Now

Oofos OOmg Sport Low Shoe

Offering a post-workout recovery for your feet in a wear-anywhere style, this low-profile shoe from Oofos has a special footbed that’s designed to absorb impact and reduce stress on your feet and joints. The upper fabric is stretchy for easy slide-on, and the entire shoe is machine-washable.

DSW OOFOS Oomg Sport Slip-On Sneaker - Women's $139.99 DSW Shop Now

Uniqlo UV Parka

Offering protection from the sun and the rain, this Uniqlo jacket has both a UPF 40 rating and a waterproof finish. It has an oversized fit that’s designed to let it be layered over a variety of garments and it offers an incredible value compared with other workout-friendly jackets.

Uniqlo Pocketable UV Protection Parka $49.90 Uniqlo Shop Now

Third love Leggings

Checking off all the boxes for a top-notch pair of leggings, ThirdLove’s style has a high stay-put waistband that doesn’t dig in, spacious pockets to hold essentials, flat seams to prevent chafing and lightly compressive fabric for support. Choose all black or a neutral color block in sizes XS through 3X.