Shop gifts for everyone under $20 from brands such as Brew Buddy, Crayo and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle Holder GMA Deal : $15 • 40% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Carry your favorite water bottle around hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bag from Brew Buddy is designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for ease on-the-go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys, and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Crayo Crayo: Festival Watch GMA Deal : $19 • 67% Savings Original: $59 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Celebrate colorful moments in life. Crayo watches spice up your wrist with bright, bold colors. Featuring a rubber-coated metal case, non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal and 3D raised numbers, this unisex style makes a bright gift for anyone on your list.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lenny & Eva Lenny & Eva: Friendship Bracelets GMA Deal : $12 to $20 • 40% to 41% Savings Original: $20 to $34 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Express yourself with uplifting jewelry from Lenny & Eva. The chic black and tonal celestial collection is designed to inspire and encourage everyone to be brave, live compassionately and be the best version of themselves. The colorful collection of rainbow and gold-beaded friendship bracelets and necklaces packaged on sentimental cards, feature sweet sayings to share kindness and love.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) GMA Deal : $14.99 • 31% Savings Original: $22 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Turn every shower into an experience with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower. Vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. Handmade in the USA and offered in unique fragrance combinations.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

butter LONDON butter LONDON: Mini Lacquer Duos GMA Deal : $9 • 50% Savings Original: $18 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Gift glam from butter LONDON, a clean beauty brand with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails, and are formulated with a patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology that delivers a gel-like finish and shine with up to 10 days of wear. These sweet duos are packaged ready to gift.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Clean & Pure Clean & Pure: Lip Balm Sets GMA Deal : $13 • 27% Savings Original: $17.99 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Soothe and protect lips with Clean & Pure, Australia's top-selling lip balm. Made with real manuka honey straight from beehives on the Gold Coast of Australia, the balm is conveniently sized for pocket or purse to take anywhere and apply a quick lip treatment as needed. Choose from vanilla and peppermint four-packs.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters GMA Deal : $8 to $17.50 • 50% to 57% Savings Original: $19 to $35 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Light up with the USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Both lighters in this assortment provide up to 300 lights per charge and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. The biodegradable charging cables are exactly that -- cables to charge electronics that are 100% biodegradable.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

well-kept well-kept: Hand & Screen Cleaning Wipes GMA Deal : $10 to $14 • 41% to 44% Savings Original: $18 to $24 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with these stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards and lenses. Throw a pack in a bag for easy access whenever your device needs a pick-me-up.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK