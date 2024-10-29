The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards marked a dazzling evening celebrating American fashion's boldest innovators and creatives.
This year's event was held Monday, Oct. 28, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, and brought together top designers, celebrities and style enthusiasts to honor excellence in various categories.
Among the night's honorees was Erykah Badu, who was celebrated with the Fashion Icon Award -- a testament to her impact on both fashion and music.
Badu wowed attendees in an avant-garde look that combined her signature eccentric style with contemporary couture.
She also wore a striking headpiece layered with radiant stones and elaborate silver tassels.
Another standout look from the evening came from Blake Lively, who wore an all-white Michael Kors ensemble that included a blazer and wrap skirt.
Keep scrolling to see lots of other stylish moments and captivating styles that defined the night.