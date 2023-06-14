The premiere of Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" in New York City Tuesday night was a star-studded affair.

Many of the film's stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke, Margot Robbie and more, hit the carpet to celebrate its arrival.

For the premiere, Johansson went with a white, ruched gown from designer Carolina Herrera's Resort 2024 collection.

PHOTO: Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.

Hawke -- never one to shy away from making a style statement -- donned a custom black, sparkling gown from Prada with a matching headpiece.

PHOTO: Maya Hawke attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Maya Hawke attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.

According to a post from Harry Lambert, who styled her for the event, Hawke's look was "inspired by the era of the movie , Wes Anderson and the AW11 PRADA show."

Check out more looks from the red carpet below.

Margot Robbie

PHOTO: Margot Robbie attends the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Margot Robbie attends the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Rita Wilson

PHOTO: Rita Wilson attends the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images
Rita Wilson attends the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden

PHOTO: Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden attend the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images
Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden attend the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.

Jeff Goldblum

PHOTO: Jeff Goldblum attends the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum attends the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Dianna Agron

PHOTO: Dianna Agron attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Dianna Agron attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.

"Asteroid City" is set in a fictional desert town in the 1950s. According to the film's synopsis, "The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."

The famous cast of the upcoming film also includes Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau and Willem Dafoe, among others.

"Asteroid City" arrives in theaters on June 16.