The premiere of Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" in New York City Tuesday night was a star-studded affair.
Many of the film's stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke, Margot Robbie and more, hit the carpet to celebrate its arrival.
For the premiere, Johansson went with a white, ruched gown from designer Carolina Herrera's Resort 2024 collection.
Hawke -- never one to shy away from making a style statement -- donned a custom black, sparkling gown from Prada with a matching headpiece.
According to a post from Harry Lambert, who styled her for the event, Hawke's look was "inspired by the era of the movie , Wes Anderson and the AW11 PRADA show."
Check out more looks from the red carpet below.
Margot Robbie
Rita Wilson
Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden
Jeff Goldblum
Dianna Agron
"Asteroid City" is set in a fictional desert town in the 1950s. According to the film's synopsis, "The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."
The famous cast of the upcoming film also includes Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau and Willem Dafoe, among others.
"Asteroid City" arrives in theaters on June 16.