Barbie is paying homage to one of the most iconic voices of the 1990s, Aaliyah, with the launch of a collectible doll in her honor.
Available starting Thursday, January 16, on what would have been her 46th birthday, this highly anticipated addition to the Barbie Music Collector Series celebrates the enduring legacy of who many fans dubbed the late singer as the "Princess of R&B," who died in 2001 at the age of 22.
Known for redefining contemporary hip-hop and R&B with her unique sound and style, Aaliyah's contributions to music and fashion left an indelible mark.
Inspired by her iconic "One in a Million" music video, the doll is dressed in a black faux leather ensemble featuring studded lace-up details, a zippered vest and and statement shades. Her signature hairstyle, with hair sweeping swoop over one eye, completes the look.
Barbie's design team collaborated with Aaliyah's brother, Rashad Haughton, to really capture the singer's trendsetting style.
"I can vividly remember my sister playing with her favorite Barbie dolls for hours when we were kids. She would make them sing, dance, and perform little concerts," said Haughton in a statement. "It's clear to me now that she was imagining dreams that would eventually become reality when she embarked on a career in entertainment at just fifteen years old."
He added, "Inspiring confidence, belief in yourself and embracing who you truly are is the essence of Barbie. My sister would be ecstatic to see her legacy celebrated this way."
Aaliyah's breakthrough came in 1994 with her debut single "Back & Forth," and she went on to earn numerous accolades, including three American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and five Grammy nominations during her career.
Barbie's doll release also marks a milestone for the brand's Music Collector Series, which has previously celebrated legends like Gloria Estefan, Elton John, and Stevie Nicks.
"We hope the Aaliyah Barbie serves as a powerful reminder to her loyal fans and Barbie collectors everywhere that, like Aaliyah, they can unlock their limitless potential and achieve anything they set their minds to," said senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel Krista Berger in a statement.
The Aaliyah Barbie is more than just a doll. It is a tribute to a trailblazer whose influence continues to inspire generations. Fans and collectors alike can shop the latest doll to secure this must-have through digital mass retailers including Mattel Shop, Walmart and Amazon.