BTS member Jin has a brand new gig with Gucci.
The luxury label announced the megastar singer as its latest global brand ambassador on Thursday in a joint Instagram post featuring several vibrant portraits of Jin wearing looks from the label's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection.
"I am very excited to welcome Jin as Global Brand Ambassador," Gucci's creative director Sabato De Sarno said in a statement. "His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique. He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honored to share this journey with him."
With this new role, Jin will represent Gucci across a range of initiatives and events. The Italian designer brand also anticipates future collaborations with the singer that it expects will captivate and inspire fans.
Jin, who is 31 and the eldest member of BTS, was the first of the famed K-pop group to finish serving his 18-month mandatory military duty in South Korea.
While he's the first BTS member to partner with Gucci, he's not the first to link with a brand.
In 2023, BTS member Jungkook became a global ambassador for Calvin Klein. Suga was also announced as one of Valentino's Di.VAs brand ambassadors the same year.
Two years earlier in 2021, all members of BTS were signed to Louis Vuitton.