Cardi B is starring in Marc Jacobs' new Fall 2024 campaign alongside several other familiar faces.
"Marc Jacobs is marvelous," Cardi B said in a video from the new campaign shared on Instagram.
The "I Like It" rapper was photographed for the campaign wearing a zebra print coat and a big red Marc Jacobs tote bag.
She completed the look with sleek black hair, long red nails and neutral makeup.
Cardi B was also seen in another snap wearing dark sunglasses and a sequin zebra-print dress while holding a black handbag that featured a gold buckle.
Other famous faces in the luxury fashion house's campaign video include rapper Lil Uzi Vert, model Irina Shayk, online streamer Kai Cenat, models Alex Consani and Gabbriette, and singer-songwriter Clairo, all of whom went on in the clip to describe Marc Jacobs using words like "fun," "legendary," "love," "fearless" and more.
Prior to Cardi B headlining Marc Jacobs' latest campaign, she was also front and center for the designer's Fall 2024 fashion show in New York City.
For the show, the "Money" rapper was hard to miss in a vibrant, multicolored, voluminous ensemble with 3D appliques.
In addition to her major fashion moments, Cardi B recently made headlines after announcing she was pregnant with her third child.
The pregnancy announcement came shortly after she confirmed through her representative that she had filed for divorce from her husband Offset.
"With every ending comes a new beginning," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post Thursday announcing her pregnancy. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"
Cardi B and the Migos rapper tied the knot in September 2017, and share two children, their daughter Kulture, 6, and their son Wave, 2.