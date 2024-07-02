Cardi B has delivered some show-stopping performances in the past, but this time, it was her latest look that captured all the attention.
The rapper attended Marc Jacobs' Fall 2024 fashion show in New York City on Monday wearing a vibrant, multi-colored, voluminous ensemble with 3D floral appliques that was hard to miss.
She paired the look with yellow knit tights and white platform pumps.
Her custom Marc Jacobs ensemble was complete with yellow-framed sunglasses and an updo hairstyle.
The "Money" rapper also sported long nude nails and simple jewelry. She was photographed at the event with the New York-based designer, who also showed off his own set of long nails.
Cardi B gave fans a glimpse of her look in motion on her Instagram story, showing off the lilac, yellow and purple colors with a few twirls.
Marc Jacobs' Monday show was full of equally unique, bold and bright looks and showcased a mix of everything from old Hollywood glamour to retro, futuristic looks.
The New York fashion house shared several photos of models wearing the looks on social media, featuring an array of structured shapes and textures, including quilted bags, curved shoes, sparkling beading and gems, and stunning lace and laser-cutout fabrics.