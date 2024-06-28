Meryl Streep's famous Miranda Priestly character from "The Devil Wears Prada" seemed to make an epic appearance at Paris Fashion Week, and the doppelgänger behind said presence is quite... groundbreaking.
All eyes were on makeup artist and drag queen Alexis Stone this week at Balenciaga's Fall 2024 Haute Couture show. Stone arrived at the event in a full-on Priestly-esque ensemble.
Dressed in a head-to-toe look from the Spanish fashion house, Stone stood out wearing a trench coat, satin bow blouse, black pencil skirt and tights, pumps, sheer gloves and a leather purse.
Stone completed the look with dark shades, gold hoop earrings and an issue of Vogue magazine on hand.
What really wowed fans was Stone's spitting image of Priestly by way of prosthetics, makeup and a gray wig.
"We started working on the Miranda Priestly for @balenciaga 2024 Couture transformation 3 months ago," Stone captioned a video on Instagram showing how the transformation came together. "Here's the video from the first makeup test we did. Thank you Demna, the team and of course Meryl Streep."
While many may have been shocked by how spot-on Stone's latest transformation of Priestly was, the British artist has also gone viral in the past for "borrowing" the faces of celebrities like Madonna, Lana Del Rey, Jennifer Coolidge and Robin Williams' famed Mrs. Doubtfire character.