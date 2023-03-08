Attention celebrities: If Christian Siriano made your dress for Sunday's Academy Awards, you may want to have your people call his people.

The star designer and "Project Runway" season 4 winner revealed to his Instagram followers on Monday that a plumbing mishap at his studio made it rain -- literally.

"Well it's 6 days before the Oscar's and a pipe burst in our studio yay happy Monday to us!" he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video surveying the damage.

Cardboard shipping boxes that could fit gowns were seen among the water-logged items, as the sound of dripping water could be heard throughout the video.

"Ughghghg 😩😫🥺😫 THE WORST EVER!" Siriano continued, adding, "Only a few dresses ruined 😩😩."

One of Siriano's followers sought to encourage the designer by quoting "Project Runway" host Tim Gunn's iconic advice for dealing with last-minute calamities: "I can almost hear Tim whispering 'make it work," they wrote in the comments.