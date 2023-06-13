Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry is starring in a new fashion campaign.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is featured in Marc Jacobs' latest campaign for the brand's new St. Marc bag.
"Marc Jacobs has invited the lead vocalist of the iconic band Blondie to introduce the reimagined St. Marc silhouette," the company revealed on Instagram Friday.
Photos posted to social media show Harry holding the St. Marc bag in black and yellow, dressed in various ensembles, including a black leather jacket and a black-and-white dress, with black leather gloves and Marc Jacobs Kiki platforms.
Harry also posed with "Peter Pan & Wendy" actress and model Ever Anderson for one of the shots.
Anderson called the photoshoot with Harry a "pinch me moment" in an Instagram post, writing, "Meeting and shooting with this ultimate musical icon Debbie Harry is beyond my imagination. 💛"
Harry and Blondie are currently preparing to hit the road: The band's U.K. tour kicks off in Cardiff, Wales, on June 16.
A complete list of dates can be found at blondie.net.