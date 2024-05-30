Demi Lovato's latest tattoo holds sweet sentimental value.
The singer took fans along with her on TikTok Wednesday to show off the process of her getting new ink that reads "I love you more" in her mother's handwriting.
She got the phrase tatted right under a portrait of her great-grandmother that she previously got tattooed on her arm in 2019.
“She and I also used to get into little arguments about who loved each other the most, so it holds a lot of value to me,” said Lovato about her mom.
Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Avia Logothetis was behind the "Heart Attack" singer's new tattoo, and she's seen doing the tattoo throughout the video.
"We had such a great time today, not only is she super sweet but she's super talented," Lovato said about Logothetis.
She continued, "I loved how delicate this looks on my arm. She made it look exactly like my mom's handwriting. It holds so much meaning to me. Here's to you mom, I love you more."
Through the years, Lovato has gotten many tattoos and her new one adds to several other meaningful messages she's gotten inked on her body in the past.
A few years ago, the singer got "Survivor" written in cursive on her neck. That same year, she also got a girl with butterfly wings being carried upward by three doves tattooed on her shoulder blades.
Celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi revealed Lovato's "Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII" tattoo saying, "We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit."