Eva Mendes is loving shaving her face.
Mendes shared her love for dermaplaning in a series of up-close photos on her Instagram page.
"Shaving my face! I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years-ok I guess 'dermaplaning' is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!" Mendes wrote in the caption.
Formally, dermaplaning is "a cosmetic procedure aimed at achieving a smoother, more radiant complexion by gently scraping off the top layer of dead skin cells and fine facial hair using a sterile surgical scalpel," Dr. Michelle Henry, a board certified dermatologist, explained to "Good Morning America" in May.
The procedure helps eliminate dead skin cells, minimize the appearance of fine lines and allow for better absorption of moisturizers, among other skin care benefits.
"Although dermaplaning is generally safe when performed by a trained professional, it carries risks when attempted at home," Henry warned. "Remember to consult with a dermatologist or skin care professional before attempting any new skin care products or procedures to ensure they are suitable for your individual needs and skin condition."