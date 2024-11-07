Jennifer Lopez channels Princess Diana in chic Dior ensemble for 'Unstoppable' London press tour
Jennifer Lopez brought undeniable elegance to London while promoting her upcoming movie "Unstoppable."
The actress and singer turned heads with a look that felt like a nod to the late Princess Diana.
For the film's photocall on Nov. 7, Lopez arrived in a refined, full-Dior outfit that seemed to capture the late princess's signature mix of regal sophistication and bold style.
Dress in head-to-toe Dior, she wore a white double-breasted coat with black buttons paired with a black turtleneck top underneath. She completed the look with a chic wide-brim black bucket hat, knee-high, patent leather gladiator-style boots that included gold ball heels and the fashion label's quilted Lady Dior bag — which is named after the late Princess of Wales.
"Unstoppable," Jennifer Lopez's latest project, tells the inspiring story of Anthony Robles, a one-legged wrestler who defied all odds to become a champion.
Lopez portrays the supportive yet resilient role of Robles' mother, Judy Robles — adding emotional depth to a story centered on perseverance and triumph.
The film premiered in September, and is slated to release on Prime Video in January 2025.