Jennifer Lopez turned heads on Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The actress and singer looked fierce in a dramatic mirror ball gown by designer Tamara Ralph, which was styled by Rob Zangardi. The gown featured cutouts along the sides of the dress with black ribbons tied at the shoulders, waist and mid-thigh.
Lopez also accessorized the look with jewels by Hassanzadeh Jewellery.
The actress attended the festival for the premiere of the film, "Unstoppable," which she starred in and co-produced with Ben Affleck, who she filed for divorce from in August.
Matt Damon is also a co-producer on the project.
Affleck was not in attendance at the event, but Lopez posed for photos with Damon and her co-stars, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle and Jharrel Jerome.
The film, which is based on the book, "Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became A Champion," follows the story of Anthony Robles, a professional wrestler who was born without a right leg, and the obstacles he faced both at home and on the mat to become an NCAA Division 1 champion wrestler.
The film was written by John Hindman and was directed by William Goldberg.