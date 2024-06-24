Jennifer Lopez was all smiles as she attended a fashion show on Monday for Haute Couture Week.
The singer and actress looked fierce in a chic tan dress with a matching belt at the waist for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025. She also accessorized her look with long black leather gloves, sunglasses and a matching purse.
Lopez, who attended the show, viewed Dior's latest collection by Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, which is a nod to the upcoming Olympic Games being held in Paris this summer and pays tribute "to all athletes whom, from antiquity to the present day, have overcome prejudice and obstacles to ensure a level playing field in sports," according to a description about the collection.
Outside the venue where the show was being held, Lopez told Vogue how she was looking forward to seeing all the fashion.
"I never know what to expect," she said. "That's why I love going to the fashion shows and I'm such a huge fan of Dior's so I'm very excited to see what Maria did today."
Over the years, Lopez has shown her love for Dior with the many looks by the fashion house that she's worn on red carpets.
In April, she accessorized a look with a green mini lady Dior bag and has rocked casual pieces from Dior while out and about in Los Angeles in the past.
Also in attendance were "Saltburn" actress Rosamund Pike and "Agora Hills" singer Doja Cat.