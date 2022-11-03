'Tis the season for holiday cheer, and Jennifer Lopez is totally feeling it.

The entertainer and businesswoman delighted fans on Wednesday after posting a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a Coach varsity style jacket while joyfully jumping on top of a bed outside in the snow.

She paired her jacket with a logo Coach top handle bag with a chain and socks that also bore the label's signature "C" print.

"It's almost time to feel the wonder," she captioned the photo.

Lopez's snap is a part of Coach's new "Feel The Wonder" holiday campaign, which also features Zoey Deutch and Chan-Young Yoon.

Photographed by Anton Gottlob, the campaign's inspiration is centered around capturing the season's joyful, childlike sense of wonder while highlighting the company's Winter 2022 collection.

"Tapping into the next generation's love for playfully remixing nostalgic references through creative self-expression, 'Feel the Wonder' captures the Coach Family in larger-than-life scenes that feature the holiday season’s spirit of warmth, joy and embracing your inner child," the brand said in a statement.

Throughout the campaign's visuals, we see Lopez, Deutch and Yoon doing everything from playing in the snow to unwrapping presents.

courtesy of Coach, photographed by Anton Gottlob Jennifer Lopez shines in Coach's latest "Feel the Wonder" holiday campaign.

One of Lopez's favorite Coach handbags is The Rogue Top Handle, which she's seen modeling throughout the latest holiday campaign.

"It's the go-anywhere bag and festive for the season," Lopez told People. "I love the little cherry red patent leather bag -- so mini and so lovely for holiday party outfits."

Lopez became the new global face of Coach in 2019, and has worked with the fashion house on several other past campaigns.