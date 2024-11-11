Jordan Chiles joined a star-studded list of athletes this week as one the newest faces of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
The outlet revealed on Monday that the 23-year-old Olympic gymnast will be featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.
In newly released photos by photographer Ben Horton, the Oregon native poses in a chic blue one-piece swimsuit with stylish cutout details.
Captured mid-air at The Boca Raton, a luxury resort, Chiles' long hair flows in the breeze, offering a glimpse of her tattoos.
In addition to Chiles, the issue also features a number of other famous female athletes including sprinter Gabby Thomas, gymnast Suni Lee, golfer Nelly Korda, skier Eileen Gu, swimmer Ali Truwit and surfer Caroline Marks.
"We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes," SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day said in a statement. "This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports."
"They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders," the statement continued. "At SI Swimsuit, we've always celebrated the future of women, and there's no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue."
Chiles first competed in the Olympics at the 2020 Tokyo Games and further cemented her star reputation at the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the gold medal-winning U.S. women's team.
Her appearance in Sports Illustrated follows another milestone: her New York Fashion Week debut, where she walked the runway for Kim Shui's Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear show in September.