Kate Walsh has a bold new hair transformation.
The actress, who has traditionally worn her signature red mid-length hair, surprised fans by revealing a fresh, new blonde pixie cut.
In an Instagram promoting her Boyfriend perfume on Friday, Walsh is seen standing behind two photos being held up of her wearing her previous styles. The two photos are pulled away, and she appears with the new hair look paired with a black leather mini dress, matching opera gloves, hoop earrings, and a Chanel bangle.
The Grey's Anatomy star also wore a deep wine-toned lipstick and elaborate eye makeup.
"Some things change, some things are forever..." she captioned the clip.
Since revealing her striking new 'do, Walsh's post has received lots of attention from fans with many giving her compliments.
She followed with a second post of the look that featured a carousel of edgy snaps of her rocking the style.
The "Private Practice" actress tagged hairstylist Amanda Lea Magistro, who possibly played a part in Walsh's new hair unveiling.
While Walsh's new look certainly stunned fans, it isn't the first time she's taken a walk on the blonde side.
The actress previously sported a voluminous, piecey cropped bob cut. In 2014 she retweed the look along with the caption, "An unfortunate hair choice in the late 90s."