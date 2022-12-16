Kate Walsh and her fiance Andrew Nixon are proving they are quite the stylish couple with their recent red carpet date nights.

The "Grey's Anatomy" actress, 55, stepped out with Nixon on Dec. 15 at a screening of "Emily in Paris" season 3 at the French Consulate in New York City.

For the occasion, Walsh wore a long white dress with a dramatic cape and a sheer panel highlighting her leg while Nixon looked handsome in a tuxedo.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images Andrew Nixon and Kate Walsh at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15, 2022, in New York.

The week prior, on Dec. 6, the couple made their red carpet debut at the world premiere of the Netflix series' third season at the Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris, France.

They opted to wear matchy-matchy looks at this event, with Walsh rocking a striking gray gown with and Nixon donning a gray suit and gray jacket.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kate Walsh and Andrew Nixon attend the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on Dec. 6, 2022, in Paris.

Walsh and Nixon's recent red carpet outings come about two months after the "Umbrella Academy" alum accidentally revealed their engagement during an Instagram Live with her "Private Practice" co-star Amy Brenneman.

While the two actresses discussed the 15-year anniversary of their show's premiere, Nixon walked in and Walsh said, "Here comes the jungle cat, that's my fiance."

"She just 100% outed your engagement," Brenneman said, referring to her pal's slip up, to which Walsh replied, "I did. I just outed our engagement."