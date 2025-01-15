Keke Palmer stunned fans with her bold and vibrant style as she stepped out for her "Good Morning America" appearance on Wednesday morning, where she promoted her upcoming movie, "One of Them Days."
The actress dazzled in a bronze-toned, orange satin Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a chic high neckline and a hemline that hit just above the knees. The dress was elevated with a striking gold belt and zipper detail at the midsection, adding a modern, edgy touch to the sophisticated silhouette.
She completed her look with high-gloss Saint Laurent patent leather pumps, a plush blush pink coat, and a sleek white Dior Lady D-Joy handbag, creating a perfectly balanced ensemble that turned heads.
Palmer's beauty look added the final touch to her standout outfit. She wore her voluminous auburn curls styled to perfection, paired with radiant rosy blush, well-defined eyeliner, and a glossy, glass-like lip finish.
In "One of Them Days," co-produced by Issa Rae, Palmer stars alongside singer SZA in a hilarious comedy that follows two best friends on a high-stakes, single-day mission to make rent and avoid eviction.
"It was a lot of fun to film," Palmer shared during her "GMA" interview. Reflecting on her experience co-producing with Rae, she added, "I've produced smaller projects before, but for a feature, this was really big."
"One of Them Days" hits theaters this Friday, January 17, promising plenty of laughs and standout performances from its star-studded cast.