Kelsea Ballerini is swimming in style.
The singer is making waves for her latest look, which she wore to the "Doctor Odyssey" premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Her under the sea-inspired ensemble incorporated a champagne-colored dress that had a square-shaped scales. While her dress wasn't hard to miss, it was her accompanying Kate Barton fishbowl purse that had a faux orange goldfish inside that really turned heads.
Ballerini's look was complete with orange lipstick, and an updo hairstyle.
Her eye-catching accessory features a clear acrylic design, and retails for $275. It also was previously worn by Heidi Klum.
The "America's Got Talent Judge" wore the bag to the 2023 Fashion Trust USA Awards. For the occasion, she paired it with a chrome one-shouldered dress and metallic sandals.