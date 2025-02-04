Laverne Cox turned heads as she stepped onto the set of "Live with Kelly and Mark" on Monday wearing a striking ensemble that paid tribute to one of Madonna's iconic fashion blasts from the past.
For her talk show appearance, the actress and activist embraced old Hollywood glamour with a sophisticated, vintage-inspired outfit that mirrored Madonna's statement look from her 1994 "Take a Bow" music video.
Cox wore a structured gray ruched cap-sleeve top paired with a black pencil midi skirt that included sheer lining at the hem.
She elevated the look with classic accessories including a leopard print waist belt, sleek black opera gloves and a black off-set hat that included a studded veil. Strappy black heels and dazzling diamond earrings completed the ensemble, while her beauty look included a bold red lip, soft eyeshadow and winged eyeliner.
Cox shared that her Madonna-inspired outfit was from designer John Galliano's Spring/Summer 1995 collection, and a piece that Cox had long admired. The actress expressed her excitement over wearing the archival look, describing it as reminiscent of Dior's legendary 1947 bar suit.
"This is the look she wore," Cox explained while on the show, referring to Madonna. "I'm styling it a little bit differently, it's from John Galliano's Spring/Summer 1995 collection. And I've been obsessed with it forever."
The "Orange Is the New Black" alum continued, "I've had this jacket for three years. I don't know why I haven't worn it yet, it's one of my favorite pieces."
Cox appeared on the morning show to promote her latest project, "Clean Slate," a highly anticipated comedy series premiering on Prime Video on Feb. 6.
In the series, Cox plays a character returning to a small town in Alabama, tackling themes of family, redemption and self-discovery with humor and heart.