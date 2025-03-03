Lily-Rose Depp channeled the gothic vibe of her "Nosferatu" character, Ellen Hutter, in a black lace dress on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday -- and it took more than 500 hours to create.
For her first time attending and presenting an award -- fittingly, for Best Costume Design -- at the ceremony, Depp opted for a custom Chanel couture dress dripping in opulent details that added shine and depth to the all-black look. A ruffled peplum and detailing at the thighs further elevated the lingerie-inspired vibe that was inspired by another dress from Chanel's 1995 spring couture collection.
Chanel is in Depp's DNA, as she is a longtime face of the brand and her mother, model Vanessa Paradis, has been a Chanel ambassador since 1991.
She told Vogue of seeing the dress come to fruition:
"Something that feels extra special about it is that it’s made of the same lace that Marilyn Monroe herself once wore in white back in 1953 to the 'How to Marry a Millionaire' premiere...I also love the special embroidery and detailing, it’s so beautiful."
191,000 embroidery elements were used in the making of the dress which took 515 hours of work to complete. It's Depp's first time working with Chanel on a completely custom design, and she also plans to wear Chanel to the after parties happening after the show.
Depp accessorized the look with Chanel High Jewelry created from 18k white gold and diamonds, and finished with neutral, smoky makeup and cool, nude lip. She wore her hair parted to the side in sophisticated waves that draped over one eye for a sultry, glam look.