In an era dominated by fast trends and fleeting internet fame, one unlikely icon has risen to viral status: Margaret Chola, aka "Legendary Glamma," a Zambian grandmother who has captivated the world with her stunning high-fashion looks.
Thanks to her granddaughter, New York City-based fashion stylist Diana Kaumba, Chola has become the face of the "Granny Series," a project that blends style, culture and legacy into an inspiring visual storytelling feast for the eyes.
What started as a simple, personal tribute to family history quickly turned into a movement celebrating aging with grace, confidence, and flair.
"I just wanted to document pictures with my grandma," Kaumba told "GMA," explaining how she initially took photos of her grandmother outside her unfinished villa in Zambia. "I wanted to put them inside the villa as a way to capture history. I had no idea that those pictures would turn into what we have now."
Kaumba posted the first images of her grandmother in 2023, not expecting much more than a few reactions from friends and family. Instead, the internet fell in love.
"People just started requesting more," Kaumba recalled. "They were saying, 'This cannot be the beginning and the end. We need more of her. She has brought something we didn't know we needed.'" Responding to the positive feedback that followed, the "Granny Series" was born.
Featuring Chola in a stunning mix of high fashion couture and contemporary designs, each photoshoot showcases an awe-inspiring fusion of bold poses, stylish ensembles and a breathtaking wow factor that leaps off the screen — with Chola embodying the essence of "Legendary Glamma" — the nickname Kaumba fittingly gave to her grandmother.
The creative process behind each shoot is an organic mix of Kaumba's eye for style and impromptu natural moments. She carefully curates each look for her grandmother.
"She doesn't have much say in the outfit choices," Kaumba admitted with a laugh. "Not that she can't have a say, but I just put up outfits, and we show up on set. Usually, I aim for three looks per shoot. By the third one, she's tired and says, "Okay, are we done now?'"
Despite the long shoots, Chola embraces every look. "She becomes the character," Kaumba said. "Whether she's in a t-shirt or a high-fashion suit, she embodies the style completely. That's what people love — they never know how she's going to show up next."
The success of the "Granny Series" has exceeded Kaumba’s wildest dreams. The project has been featured in major publications, including Vogue Italia and National Geographic, with admirers spanning the globe. But the most meaningful impact has been the emotional response from women who see themselves in Chola.
"I get DMs all the time from people who feel inspired," Kaumba said. "Women in their '60s and '70s tell me they've started reclaiming their style. Some say, "I'm taking my clothes back from my daughters and grandkids — I can still wear them!'"
Chola, too, has felt the transformation. For a woman who grew up feeling neglected and was married off at 12, this outpouring of love has been life-changing.
"She says the whole world loves her now," Kaumba said. "She's a global fashion icon, and she hasn't even traveled. She tells people, 'My granddaughter has taken me all over the world, and I haven't even left home.'"
The "Granny Series" continues to thrive, with new shoots happening every two weeks. Chola herself has become an active participant, calling Kaumba to schedule shoots. "She tells me, 'Okay, it's time for my next shoot. What are we doing?,'" Kaumba laughed. "She even joked, "I'm broke! I need to do another shoot.'"
As for the future, Kaumba has no plans of slowing down. "We're doing this until she tells me she doesn't want to anymore," she said. "Until then, we're keeping it going."
Chola's journey is a testament to the power of representation, creativity, and intergenerational love. Through the lens of her granddaughter, she has become a beacon of timeless style, proving that confidence, beauty and fashion have no expiration date.