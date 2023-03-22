Padma Lakshmi and her daughter Krishna recently enjoyed a special mother-daughter date.

The two were seen at the 2023 Blossom Ball on Monday night at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City wearing beautiful black matching ensembles.

The annual event is organized by the Endometriosis Foundation of America, which Lakshmi co-founded with gynecologist and laparoscopic surgeon Tamer Seckin in 2009, and aims to support endometriosis awareness, education, research and advocacy.

The "Top Chef" host wore a glowing gown for the event that included a halter-neck style. She completed the look with a gold clutch and a white flower in her hair.

Her daughter Krishna, 13, whom Lakshmi shares with businessman Adam Dell, looked all grown up in a black mini dress that included a feathered train. The look was complete with a choker necklace and strappy sandals.

Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and Padma Lakshmi at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street, March 20, 2023, in New York City.

This isn't the first time Lakshmi and her daughter have showed off matching looks. In February, they also were spotted in New York City wearing jumpsuits and sneaker skates.

The "Taste the Nation" creator posted that matching moment on Instagram along with the caption, "Twinning and winning."