Rosita Missoni, the creative force behind one of Italy's most iconic fashion brands, died Thursday at the age of 93.
Known for her innovative use of bold patterns and vibrant colors, Missoni redefined knitwear and established a global legacy for Italian craftsmanship.
Following her death, the Missoni family and Missoni Group honored her memory with a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram.
"Rosita's creative vision and tireless dedication made the Missoni style a symbol of Made in Italy worldwide," the statement read. "Her artistic legacy will continue through her creations, symbols of beauty and joy, inspiring fashion and design enthusiasts."
Born Rosita Jelmini in 1931, she co-founded Missoni in 1953 with her husband, Ottavio "Tai" Missoni, in Gallarate, Italy. Together, the couple revolutionized fashion in the 1960s and 1970s with their signature zigzag patterns, stripes, and geometric motifs. Their designs became a symbol of Italian chic, blending tradition with modernity and elevating knitwear into high fashion.
Notable names from Cate Blanchett and Kerry Washington to Angela Bassett and Katie Holmes have been spotted wearing statement looks from the late designer's eponymous label.
Reflecting on how the brand's standout designs were created, Rosita Missoni told WWD previously that they came as a result of trying out new technology.
"We could only do stripes, and then we started doing horizontal and vertical and little by little added more complicated stitches, plaids and jacquards," she said at the time. "Then we found the Raschel machines that do the zigzag, and that was that. My grandparents had used them to make multicolored embroidered shawls with big rose patterns and long fringes, all hand-knotted, the kind you throw on lampshades."
Rosita's influence extends far beyond her designs. She was a pioneer who championed bold self-expression and brought a sense of artistry to everyday clothing. Her legacy lives on through her family and the continued success of the Missoni brand, which remains a beloved hallmark of Italian fashion.