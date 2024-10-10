Sarah Jessica Parker is leaning into the vibes of her beloved Carrie Bradshaw character.
The actress was seen Wednesday night at the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala wearing a hard-to-miss silver metallic midi dress from Oscar de la Renta.
The glowing ensemble had an off-the-shoulder design, a tulle bottom, and big floral patterns throughout. She paired the look with matching strappy sandals.
Parker's look was complete with diamond jewels, a sleek ponytail, and shimmery metallic eyeshadow that aligned seamlessly with her dress.
"Sex and The City" fans may remember Carrie being gifted a hot pink Oscar de la Renta gown to wear to the ballet by her past boyfriend on the show Aleksandr Petrovsky from season six of the series.
While Parker's look was a sight to see, the actress also glowed along some of her "And Just Like That..." co-stars Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury on the red carpet.
Ari Parker wore a long sleeved black floral dress that exposed her shoulders while Choudhury posed for photos in an alluring dress full of sheer lace material.
Speaking of "And Just Like that...," there hasn't been an official date for its return, but it was confirmed that the show won't return until 2025.
In the meantime, fans have been getting to enjoy street sightings of characters such as SJP wearing stylish looks while on set in New York City.