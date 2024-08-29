Sarah Jessica Parker has once again delighted "Sex and the City" fans by reviving one of her famed character Carrie Bradshaw's past looks.
While filming in New York City for the third season of "And Just Like That..." the actress was seen wearing a sheer, colorful Chanel blouse with heart designs throughout, the brand's double-C logo and long bell sleeves. She paired the look with a purple flowing maxi skirt and tie-dye strapped colored heels.
The vibrant top was originally worn by Parker with tie-dye capris and a bandana headscarf in 2000 for season three, episode 15.
Parker's revival of the iconic look has fans excited, and many of the other glimpses she's shared on Instagram have ramped up anticipation for the upcoming season.
Early in May, she posted a joyful snap of herself wearing a mint green blouse, a pink skirt and pumps along with the caption "Day 1"...alluding to the cast's first day of filming.
Shortly after, she shared a photo of "Day 6" where she's seen walking the streets of NYC wearing a multi-colored maxi dress, white sandals and an elaborate gingham headdress.
When speaking about the show's legendary fashion, Parker previously told Diane Sawyer in an interview for "Good Morning America," that there was a secret message about breaking the rules on how women should dress.
"In terms of Carrie, there were no rules," she said. "You wear what you like. You try to tell somebody who you are the minute you walk in the door."
There has not been an official date announced for the new season of "And Just Like that..." but it was confirmed that the show won't return until 2025.