Spanx founder Sara Blakely has introduced Sneex, which is sneaker-heel hybrid that's designed to blend the style of a traditional high heel with the performance and comfort of a sneaker.
The newly launched shoe features a mix of napa leather and suede materials that are available in three different styles including single strap, double strap and wide strap options. There are also ten diverse colorways featuring everything from neutral nudes to rich, tri-colored hues in sizes 5-11.
When speaking about the "why" behind her inspiration to launch shoes now, Blakely mentioned that she's been dreaming of inventing comfortable high heels since she started wearing them.
"Not to mention I became bored with the options in my closet," she wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "I craved a completely new kind of shoe, something that sparked playfulness and made me excited to get dressed again."
Through this new invention, Blakely had a focus on solving three key pain points often associated with the construction of high heels: lack of support, crushing feeling on the ball of the foot caused by unequal weight distribution and the squeezing of the toes.
Since announcing the launch of Sneex, Blakely's post has already received an outpouring of love on social media.
Actress Reese Witherspoon left a comment saying, "Brilliant! I love how much you think from a completely different perspective. And so happy for us short girls! I need these NOW."
Many others chimed in with similar thoughts and words of gratitude for the new solution-based shoe launch.
"Men invented the high heel centuries ago, and its basic construction hasn't really changed," said Blakely in a press release. "There has been a void in comfortable footwear, and women deserve a new option. I wanted tocreate a luxury high heel that prioritizes how women feel, not just how we look."
She continued, "We are fed the line that 'beauty is pain'... but I don't believe it has to be. As a consumer, I have wanted to solve this problem for years."
Sneex shoes are sold on the company's website starting at $395.