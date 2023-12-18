Trisha Yearwood is closing out 2023 with a bang.

The country singer, cookbook author and TV personality stunned fans on Monday by posting photos of herself on Instagram with a totally new hairstyle that included bangs.

In one photo, she's seen wearing a red blazer, black top, shiny leggings and shimmery boots. The look was topped off with her fresh cut.

"Closing out Vegas '23 with a bang," Yearwood captioned the carousel of photos. "Special thanks to @goodwillglendastyle for the gorgeous blonde balayage, Ray @wynnlasvegas Salon for the bangin' haircut, and @lypservice for the glam. Those red lips tho!"

She added a little holiday cheer, writing, "Merry Christmas, and love one another!"

Following Yearwood's first photo was a close-up snap of her new hairstyle. She also included a third stylish photo of herself wearing a hot pink sweater, jeans and pink feathered boots.

Many people were surprised by her new look, leaving adoring comments about her hairstyle.

Actress Kaley Cuoco wrote simply, "The bangs!"

"Reba" actress Melissa Peterman, who has similar bangs, commented, "Welcome to the club!!! See you at the meetings!!! You look banging!!!!!"

Fellow country singer Martina McBride also commented beneath Yearwood's post with a series of emoji, including a clapping emoji and a heart emoji.