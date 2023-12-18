Jewel is "feelin' chatty" and poking fun at her pared-down morning look.

The "Who Will Save Your Soul" singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself wearing zero makeup and tousled hair, sharing how she woke with her face looking like "three miles of bad road."

She continued, "My face always goes on strike in Las Vegas. I don't know, I walk through the casinos and my eyes burn."

"Must be all the sin in there," she joked

Later in the video, Jewel shares how, although she travels for a living, she isn't the best at packing.

"Somehow, in my whole bag of toiletries, I don't even have facial cleanser," she said. "I'm 49 years old. How do I not pack cleanser?"

Since posting, Jewel's up-close and personal morning face has earned over 10,000 likes, with lots of people commenting on her natural beauty.

"You can never look bad, you're beautiful," one person commented. "I think sometimes we just wake up looking tired from everything that we are dealing with as humans."

Jewel joins a host of other celebrities, most recently including Pamela Anderson and Nicki Minaj, who have chosen to show fans a more authentic side of themselves.