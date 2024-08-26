Zayn Malik recently delighted his fans when he shared a new singing video — and a new look to go with it.
The singer posted a video of himself on Friday singing his song "Shoot At Will" from his latest album "Room Under the Stairs."
In the video, Malik is seen wearing a cream colored shirt and matching pants and sporting a full beard, sideburns and longer hair, a stark departure from his previous look.
In previous selfies on his social media profiles, Malik is seen with his hair closely cropped and a much shorter beard.
Malik's barber, Mike Webb Jr., chimed in on the former One Direction member's post Friday, writing, "Now that's a man that's exploring the world and loyal to his barber."
Malik's new look comes after his milestone first solo concert at London's Shephard's Bush Empire this past May.
During the concert, he performed a setlist from his latest album including tracks such as "My Woman," "Alienated," and "Concrete Kisses."
"Room Under the Stairs," released May 17, is Malik's fourth studio album.