Will the real Joe Burrow please stand up?
That's what many football fans are asking after seeing the NFL star sporting a new blond buzz cut recently.
In a post shared by the Cincinnati Bengals Instagram account Tuesday, the quarterback, who usually wears a longer brown cut, was seen with a surprising new look, a bleach-blond cut that he paired with a pink T-shirt and floral print shorts.
The team captioned the photo, "Guess who's back?" -- a nod to rapper Eminem, who famously sported bleach-blond buzz-cut hair throughout most of the late '90s and early 2000s.
Since posting, the photos of Burrow have received more than 500,000 likes, with many fans calling out his resemblance to the "My Name Is" rapper.
In addition to the Eminem comparisons, fans also weighed in on the post with other thoughts.
"Who's he wrestling at Wrestlemania?" one Instagram user joked.
Another chimed in, writing, "It's giving Ken from Barbie."
The barber behind Burrow's striking new look, Darnell Bonner, posted before and after photos of the transformation on Instagram, along with a caption that read, "When your clippers slip out of your hand, and your client falls in bleach."
While fans were stunned at Burrow's new buzz cut, it actually isn't the first time he's gone blonde: He previously bleached his hair in 2014 along with his high school football teammates after winning their regional finals.
Burrow's hard-to-miss hair moment comes shortly after the athlete made his modeling debut in June at Vogue World: Paris.
For the fashion extravaganza, Burrow walked the runway wearing a black suit and no shirt. He posted about the event on Instagram, writing simply, "With @voguemagazine doing some new things."