Vogue World: Paris 2024 — See looks from Katy Perry, Serena Williams, Sabrina Carpenter and more
Anna Wintour judges fierce voguing competition at the Met in honor of Pride Month
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Vogue
ByGMA Team
Video byWill Linendoll, Faith Bernstein, Elisa Tang, and Angeline Jane Bernabe
June 24, 2024, 3:10 pm
Vogue World: Paris 2024 was a fashion extravaganza for the books.
The annual show took off this weekend at the Place Vendôme, and it was truly a star-studded affair.
A mashup of French fashion and sports were celebrated as notables such as Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Burrow and many more were seen during the show.
Ahead, check out an exhilarating mix of celebrity snaps captured from this year's event.