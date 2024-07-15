Zendaya is continuing her tennis style era.
The actress was spotted in London attending Wimbledon this past weekend in not one, but two preppy, suited looks.
On Sunday, she was photographed sitting courtside during the men's singles final wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection white linen day dress, a blue and white striped shirt and a navy silk knit tie.
She paired the look with blown out, voluminous, platinum blonde hair and red nails. She kept her jewelry minimal, and her makeup was soft and neutral.
Keeping in line with her preppy, menswear style, the "Challengers" star was also spotted one day earlier at the women's singles final wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren herringbone jacket, shirt, knitted tie and jeans.
For Saturday's look, Zendaya wore her hair curly and pulled up in a top knot, with a few pieces left out around her face. She accessorized the look with gold-rimmed pearl earrings.
Zendaya's Wimbledon looks come shortly after she was spotted in a campaign for On, battling it out on the tennis court against Roger Federer.
She also was spotted in endless tennis-themed "Challengers" press tour looks earlier this year.
One of her standout looks included an extraordinary ensemble that paid tribute to tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.
Styled by Law Roach, she wore a striped black and white Carolina Herrera gown that was a recreation of a past look worn by the famed sisters during an iconic photoshoot in the 1998 issue of Vogue.
"An ode to the GREATS @venuswilliams @serenawilliams We thank you for all you have done!" Roach captioned a post at the time, which featured Zendaya sitting on a couch with the skirt of the gown all around her. "With Love, Z and Law."
"Thank you to @wesgordon and the @carolinaherrera team for helping us recreate this iconic look," he added.