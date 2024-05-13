The grand opening of Fantasy Springs is right around the corner and just in time for visitors who may be planning a trip to Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan this summer.
"Good Morning America" is sharing a sneak peek with Disney fans of the beautiful new magical springs-themed port at Tokyo DisneySea Park that opens June 6, 2024.
Fantasy Springs is the park's biggest expansion yet and includes three areas, each inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films -- "Frozen," "Tangled," and "Peter Pan" -- with new attractions, as well as the latest Disney-themed Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.
Nestled between the Lost River Delta and Arabian Coast at Tokyo DisneySea, the all new Fantasy Springs entryway awaits guests, who are welcomed by an archway adorned with magical springs that represent Disney Animation characters such as Peter Pan, Anna, Elsa and Rapunzel.
New attractions at Fantasy Springs
Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey
Inside the new Frozen Kingdom is an all-new water ride where guests voyage by boat through the events of "Frozen."
Rapunzel's Lantern Festival
The attraction within the soon-to-open Rapunzel's Forest follows the character with long golden locks aboard a romantic gondola tour leading to the annual Lantern Festival as she experiences her best day ever and meets Flynn Rider for the first time.
Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure
Once inside Peter Pan's Never Land, guests can join the Lost Kids and take part in an epic adventure through Never Land with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell to rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates.
Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies
Set in Pixie Hollow, guests ride in a buggy made by Tinker Bell through the changing seasons throughout the fairy valley.
