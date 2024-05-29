A pair of giant pandas will soon move from China to Washington D.C., signaling the continued conservation success at The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
The National Zoo announced Wednesday that two of the rarest members of the bear family are expected to arrive in the nation's capital by the end of the year.
The first of the two bears, Bao Li [BOW-lee], is a two-year-old male whose name means "treasure" and "energetic" in Mandarin Chinese and was born at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP) in Sichuan. Bao Li's mother, Bao Bao, was born at NZCBI in 2013.
The second, Qing Bao [ching-BOW], is a two-year-old female whose name means "green" and "treasure," was also born at CCRCGP.
"We're thrilled to announce the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins by welcoming two new bears, including a descendent of our beloved panda family, to Washington, D.C.," Brandie Smith, NZCBI's John and Adrienne Mars Director said in a statement.
First lady Dr. Jill Biden joined Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III and Smith to reveal the pandas coming back to the nation's capital in a corresponding video announcement.
The bears and animal care team will be transported from China to D.C. by the Zoo's partner, FedEx, via dedicated flight and ground transportation.
"It's a privilege to take part in this next phase of the [NZCBI's] giant panda program and provide the safest and most comfortable transportation for these beloved animals," FedEx president and CEO of Airline and International Richard W. Smith said in a statement.
This news comes just six months after giant pandas Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, went to China last November, prompting a nationwide outpouring of farewell from millions of panda fans of all ages.
NZCBI has maintained one of the world's foremost giant panda conservation programs over the last 50 years, which helped move the panda from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on the global list of species at risk of extinction, according to the National Zoo.
"This historic moment is proof positive our collaboration with Chinese colleagues has made an irrefutable impact," Smith said. "Through this partnership, we have grown the panda population, advanced our shared understanding of how to care for this beloved bear and learned what's needed to protect wild pandas and preserve native habitat."