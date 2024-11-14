Airbnbs are typically synonymous with cozy getaways, but a new Icons experience from the homeshare company is putting guests right in the action with a new Roman gladiator experience in the Colosseum.
Set at the actual place where countless legendary gladiators had epic battles, this new adventure is timed with the release of "Gladiator II" and opens the doors for visitors to enter the historic arena.
"Those brave enough to rise to the challenge will follow in the footsteps once traversed by victorious fighters, suit up in historically accurate armor, and put their skills to the test to determine their fate in battle," a press release for the new experience states. "May you emerge triumphant and establish yourself as the ultimate gladiator, earning your place in history."
Guests can request to book one of two three-hour experiences on May 7-8, 2025, for free.
Each experience will have capacity for up to 16 guests each -- 8 guests and their plus one.
The experience is being done in partnership with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the release of Ridley Scott's highly anticipated film.
Check out the key highlights and see a first-look of what hopeful warriors can expect when they step foot inside the historic arena, below.
Inside look, what to expect with Airbnb Gladiator experience
"The patron will meet you at the Colosseum after sunset and lead you inside. Whether you emerge from this night victor or vanquished, know this -- your eyes will embrace a sight not oft seen. The memory of the Colosseum aglimmer in candlelight will be yours," the release states.
It continues, "Descend into the hypogeum, the underground chambers where gladiators prepare for battle. There, you will don armor that most closely reflects your gladiator type, whether that be murmillo, thraex, provocator, retiarius, or contrarete. Choose wisely."
The Airbnb website states that guests will then "traverse the torch-lit, labyrinthine bowels of the Colosseum where Maximus and countless other warriors walked before you. Reflect on their fate, and yours, as you trace their historic steps."
"Savor the symphony of swords and shields as seasoned gladiators engage in a thrilling showdown for your benefit. You must study them -- for your turn will soon follow," it reads.
Guests will also be treated to "a spread of victuals like grapes, pomegranates, almonds, and walnuts." However, the website cautions, "You're a gladiator, not an emperor. You cannot afford to be gluttonous. Overindulgence will dull your senses and slow your reflexes."
"Train in the art of gladiator combat and test your mettle as you face off against your fellow warriors. A summa rudis -- your referee -- will ultimately determine your fate," the website states. "May you taste the sweetness of glory with infestus pollex and join the ranks of victorious gladiators since time immemorial."
Airbnb notes that "the Colosseum is a place of combat, not of rest," and as such, "By decree of the Emperor, no guest shall stay the night."