Fall travel trends 2024: Top US and international destinations, cheaper stays, leaf peeping and Taylor Swift tourism
From affordable shoulder season getaways and nature-driven leaf peeping escapes to culturally immersive culinary tours or wellness-focused retreats, there's festive opportunities for every type of fall traveler.
Experts across the industry -- at top hotels, vacation rentals and travel curation services alike -- sifted through through seasonal data to determine a mix of top travel trends on peoples' radars in the U.S. and abroad.
Some of the top trends include affordable off-season stays, Eras Tour-timed excursions, and getting a glimpse of changing Autumn foliage somewhere outside the country.
Fall 2024 travel trends: Top destinations, affordable off-season, passion-driven travel
Fall, which is commonly referred to as shoulder season, is consistently a more affordable time to book trips with prices-per-night on lodging significantly lower compared to that of summer, spring or winter holidays.
Both Airbnb and HotelTonight reported that travel to a top domestic destination this time of year can also mean scoring a great deal on lodging.
Rates for October stays drop as much as 46% compared to July, according to the last-minute booking app.
Airbnb's annual Fall Trends Report found that "prices during the year tend to be the lowest in the September through November timeframe," which gives would-be travelers an opportunity to enjoy smaller crowds and milder weather for less.
Domestic cities that Airbnb showed have the most significant savings during fall include: Somers Point, New Jersey; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virgina; Panama City, Florida; West Des Moines, Iowa; Bangor, Maine; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Spokane Valley, Washington; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Omaha, Nebraska.
Similarly, a representative for HotelTonight told "GMA" that Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Long Island, New York, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Lake Tahoe, California; and San Diego, California are among the top booked cities this time of year that are between 31 to 46% cheaper.
Top fall travel destinations: International and U.S.
For the second year in a row, according to Airbnb's annual Fall Trends Report, Japan ranked as the number one international destination for American travelers this fall.
For Millennial and GenZ travelers specifically, EF Ultimate Break -- an immersive tour operator that creates active travel itineraries with physical activity, wellness, exploration, and cultural immersion -- stated in its "Trending 10" fall destinations data, that Kyoto is a hotspot this time of year for guided visits through vibrant maples and tranquil temples.
This fall, the company said there has been a 30% increase in its bookings for trips to Japan compared to the same time last year, stating that in "November, the Kyoto area is awash in the vivid reds of Japanese maple trees."
Other top trending global destinations this season, according to the experiential travel company's list, include Bavaria, Germany for its castles, forests, and Oktoberfest; Amsterdam, Netherlands with canal-side trees; Transylvania, Romania for the Medieval castles and mystical forests.
As far as destinations trending upwards stateside, Airbnb said travelers are rapidly booking places that embody the essence of fall, with the top three states being North Dakota, Maine, and Massachusetts.
Others cities atop the seasonal trend list -- perfect for those who want to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin patches and leaf peeping -- include: Salem, Massachusetts; Bar Harbor, Maine; Walla Walla, Washington; Moab, Utah; Hartford, Vermont; Columbia Falls, Montana; Mills River, North Carolina; Fruita, Colorado; Superior, Wisconsin and Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Leaf peeping for quintessential colors of Autumn in nature
It’s that time again where millions of Americans will leaf peep across the country, however more are venturing further -- or "leaf leaping" -- to see the colors abroad.
Connor Smith, VP of Masterbrand Strategy and Awareness at IHG Hotels & Resorts, told ABC News that travelers catching leaves change "vibrant hues of orange, yellow, red and purple" this season continues to reign supreme, especially in the Northeast.
"Anyone traveling to Vermont this time of year can enjoy a canopy of colors against a backdrop of sweeping views of the Green Mountains," he said, suggesting the Kimpton Taconic Hotel in Manchester where Vermont visitors can take in views and "try a seasonal maple or cider donut creemee -- that's only available in the fall."
"There are underrated locations like Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains and New York’s Lake Placid where the crowds will be more manageable," he added. "The excitement around the fall season in these areas has been steadily increasing over the last few years, and these cities make great alternatives for the perfect Instagram backdrop without the hassle of dealing with crowds."
EF Go Ahead Tours found bookings overwhelmingly increased year-over-year in international cities with seasonal autumn experiences.
Through November, the company reported a 47% increase for excursions in Scotland, where places like Loch Lomond boast beautiful views during autumn, 63% more bookings for the Grand Tour of France that takes in the Loire Valley to see changing leaves in walks through famed gardens, and 30% more visitors headed to Kyoto to see the Japanese maple trees.
Gig-tripping and event-based vacations
Airbnb cited "event-cations" and "passion tourism" as another top trend playing out this season, stating that "Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated return to the US in October" will further drive the growing trend in which solo-travelers and groups alike create a trip around a major music event.
"The highly anticipated return of America’s pop icon from the European leg of her tour played an influential role on the list of trending destinations with cities like Miami Gardens, FL, and Indianapolis, IN making the cut," the report said. "Americans are also searching for the other side of the Atlantic Ocean to Munich, Germany for Oktoberfest and Brussels, Belgium for various food and wine festivals that take place during fall."
Smith agreed, adding that "the rise of music tourism offers immersive and cultural experiences that can be memorable and therapeutic for fans."
As such, IHG Hotels & Resorts will launch Eras tour-inspired experiences curated for Swifties at select properties in Miami, New Orleans and Toronto during Swift's tour dates, which includes a friendship bracelet craft station in the lobby.