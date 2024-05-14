If you're still sorting out summer vacation plans and looking to enjoy a taste of Europe without breaking the bank, then brush up on your French phrases and say bonjour to Canada.
"Good Morning America" continued the Bucket List on a Budget series by visiting two historic Canadian cities—Quebec City and Montreal—to show travelers how to plan an epic vacation without crossing the Atlantic Ocean.
Plus, the current exchange rate for $1 U.S. dollar is 1.37 Canadian dollars, which will help keep cash in your pocket.
Check out the best tips to save from flights to food below.
Flight deals for Canada summer vacations
For this multi-city trip, Air Canada flights can be found for as low as $123 one way from Philadelphia to Quebec City. And to get back from Montreal, fares are around $200.
Travel experts regularly recommend checking Google Flights and setting alerts to help find the lowest fares, especially if you can be flexible with your dates of travel to snag the best deals.
Find hotels with incentives for freebies
Hilton Quebec City offers visitors who stay for two or more nights free public transportation on the RTC bus. That means an unlimited three day pass to help explore the city free of an additional charge.
Budget friendly food and bites
Start the day the French way with a croissant and a café au lait for under $6.
Another local iconic Canadian comfort food dish that's a must-try in Quebec City is poutine.
The fried potatoes smothered in gravy and cheese curds is a classic go-to and at Le Chic Shack, it only costs $8.05.
Stroll through sights with a walking tour
When you're ready to explore the scene, check out a free walking tour with local guide Samuel Dubois.
"I share my passion with the traveler from all across the world," he said of his small business. "And if they like it, they can [pay] me what they want."
Visit Montmorency Falls
Check out this natural wonder, which is free for visitors 17 and under, that stands 272-feet tall -- 98 feet higher than Niagara Falls.
Motor over to Montreal
When renting a car, be sure to look for deals on airplane partner sites for additional savings.
"If you are a mileage plus member on United, you can save up to 35% off Avis or Budget when booking a car through United. Plus, you'll earn up to 1,250 miles," a spokesperson and travel expert for The Points Guy told "GMA." "If you’re not a mileage plus member, it's a free program, so sign up and save."
Sweet maple treats to try in Canada
Sugar shacks like Érablière le Chemin du Roy are part of the quebecois culture where they offer tours and serve up sweets like maple taffy on snow for just under $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Buy the Passport Montreal for discounts on attractions
For just $35 USD, the city pass gets visitors tickets to three participating attractions including the 185 acre Montreal Botanical Gardens.
Plus, it can also be used to try your hand at a local cooking class.
Free Night-seeing
Take in the sights and some history for free in the evenings at Cité Mémoire in Old Montreal with massive art projections on display all across the city.
Mile End food tour on a budget
The Mile End neighborhood is similar to that of Brooklyn in New York City or Shoreditch in London, where exotic eateries and vintage shops line the area and offer bites like gnocchi at Drogheria Fine for under $4.
Or check out Wilensky's Light Lunch Inc, a local family-operated soda fountain and Jewish deli that's been around since 1932, and serves up classics like their famous Wilensky special with cheddar cheese for $4.21.
More 'GMA' Travel Picks
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
CeraVe Hydrating Face Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 for All Skin Types, 2.5 fl oz
- $13.97
- Walmart
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Universal Dashboard & Windshield Car Mount and Phone Holder
- $24.95
- Walmart