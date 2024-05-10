The Big Easy is a bucket list destination for fun-seekers. With live music and jazz echoing through the streets, delicious French and Creole cuisine -- serving everything from beignets and po' boy sandwiches to French 75 cocktails -- there's an abundance of must-do activities in New Orleans.
But living it up in the Crescent City can get costly if you're not careful, so "Good Morning America" scoped out the best way to enjoy bayou country on a budget.
If you're pinching pennies, see all the ways you can still let the good times roll, below.
Getting there
Airfare prices to New Orleans, like most destinations, can vary depending on the time of year, but in the beginning of June for example, roundtrip fares from Chicago O'Hare International Airport can be found for under $145 on Spirit Airlines, and for $45 more -- around $189 -- American Airlines has similar flights that include a carry on item for no fee.
Where to stay
Look at hotel membership programs before you book your stay.
An IHG One Rewards account gets guests a slightly cheaper rate: A room at the Hotel Indigo, for instance, is priced at $129 per night for members, $7 less than the typical rate.
Travel expert Clint Henderson, managing editor at The Points Guy, told "GMA" that "among the perks you can potentially get just for being a member in a loyalty program are free Wi-Fi, late checkout and even room upgrades."
"In the case of IHG, specifically, you unlock member discounts by booking via their website as opposed to an online travel agent," he said.
Eat like a local
There's no shortage of delicious New Orleans restaurant options from legendary chefs like Emeril Lagasse or Nina Compton, but if you're looking to save, check out specials and find some go-to spots that locals love.
At the famed, family-run Parkway Bakery, one of the oldest po' boy shops in the city and known for its fresh baked bread, visitors can enjoy an array of stuffed oversized sub-like sandwiches for as little as $7. And if you can agree on the fillings and toppings, sharing a full size po' boy like the classic flash-fried Louisiana wild-caught Gulf shrimp comes in at just $7.70 each for two people.
Plus, May through July is peak crawfish season, and local eateries like Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering have an abundance of the freshwater crustacean for just $8.50 per pound. The restaurant offers weekly specials as well like $3 taco Tuesday and free fry basket Friday, and gives customers a complimentary order of french fries tossed in a house-made parmesan garlic butter with the purchase of a pitcher of beer.
It wouldn't be a visit to New Orleans without satisfying your sweet tooth with beignets. The renowned Cafe du Monde serves up the deep-fried pâte à choux pastry, which is doused in powdered sugar, in orders of three for just $3.85 -- but don't forget, it's cash only.
Getting around the city
Skip the cabs or rideshare apps and pick up a Jazzy Pass to use public transit for just $3 a day.
The card includes unlimited rides on the ferry, bus and street cars, providing a unique view of the city.
Listen to the music
You'll never miss a beat in the jazz-filled French Quarter. Entertainment is free, but be sure to pack some small bills and tip your favorite artists as you enjoy the historic area.
The New Orleans Jazz Museum also hosts free afternoon concerts Tuesday through Friday.
Venture outside the city center
Look for activities, tours and other attractions from the local tourism board to book unique deals.
Plus, Groupon has offers on more than 40% off the Jean Lafitte Swamp Tour.
