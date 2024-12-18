If you're placing a priority on travel in 2025, Frontier Airlines is ready to help would-be jetsetters with a limited-time deal on its "all you can fly" annual pass.
"The GoWild! Pass is perfect for spontaneous adventurers, budget-savvy travelers, and anyone dreaming of limitless journeys," Frontier Airlines' Chief Commercial Officer Bobby Schroeter said in a statement Tuesday. "At $299, this is the lowest price we've ever offered, making it easier than ever to explore amazing destinations across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America."
What is the Frontier Airlines 'all you can fly' pass?
The Denver, Colorado-based ultra-low-fare carrier's new GoWild pass offers travelers an unlimited number of flights from May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026, to Frontier's domestic and international destinations.
Eligible U.S. residents who are members of the Frontier Miles loyalty program and purchase the annual membership can get confirmed bookings one day before a flight departure for U.S. travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel.
Pass holders can now plan ahead and book some flights early by choosing GoWild on searches when available. There is an Early Booking charge that will vary based on day of travel, which is included in the total price shown.
Another new perk for the program is the ability to earn miles on all GoWild eligible purchases. And Elite Status pass holders will also get free bags and seats.
The deal won't last long as customers have until 11:59 p.m. MT on Dec. 18, 2024, to purchase the passes.
How much is the Frontier Airlines GoWild pass?
For a limited time, Frontier is offering the annual pass for $299.
Once the introductory sale ends, the pass will be available at a discounted price of $499.
Each flight booked with the pass will come out to just $0.01 in airfare, plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges when booking.
Where does Frontier Airlines fly to?
Frontier has over 100 destinations and a route network that reaches to all corners of the country, from its main hub in Denver to cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Portland and more popular routes, including Puerto Rico and international locations in Mexico, Jamaica, Guatemala, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Canada.
Click here to see a full list of cities and destinations Frontier services.
Additional details of GoWild annual flight pass
All flights, which are subject to blackout periods, must be booked online through Frontier's website.
Flights are subject to availability and do not include any add-on products like bags or seat assignments. Last seat availability is not guaranteed.
The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable.
The pass will automatically renew unless you cancel, so customers will need to opt out of auto renewal on their Frontier Airlines profile page.
You must be 18 years or older to purchase the pass. The pass holder may be under the age of 18, but any under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. And children under 10 must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old.