Frontier Airlines is stepping up its game.
The airline announced Tuesday via press release that it will offer customers a free checked bag on select flights this summer.
As part of its economy bundle, which also includes a free carry-on, seat selection and flight flexibility, travelers can take advantage of the free checked bag perk on nonstop flights departing between May 28 and Aug. 18.
To claim the offer, customers must book by March 24 using the promo code FREEBAG.
Frontier CEO Barry Biffle hinted that the deal could stick around.
"We've always had heart," he said. "Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we're running towards it. Think of this as the ultimate 'divorce your old airline' deal. If travelers show us the love, we'll make these perks permanent."
"At the end of the day, travelers just want to be valued," he added. "We're bringing back the things people love about flying -- free bags, free seat selection, and flexibility -- without the extra fees. No games, just great value."
Frontier Airlines is also making major upgrades including UpFront Plus seating, which offers extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.
Soon, top customers will enjoy unlimited free companion travel, and by late 2025, First Class seating will be available on all flights, keeping comfort high and prices low.
Frontier's move comes after Southwest Airlines, long known for its customer-friendly policies and affordable fares, announced changes to its baggage and fare structure to appeal to a broader range of travelers.
Along with introducing premium seating and assigned seats, Southwest will also start charging some passengers for checked bags beginning May 28 -- a shift from its longstanding policy of offering two free checked bags to all travelers.