Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about one of her biggest fears: flying in an airplane.
In an interview with Travel + Leisure published earlier this week, "The Morning Show" star shared that she has "an extreme fear of flying."
To manage her anxiety, Aniston said she developed a personal ritual of tapping the outside of the aircraft with her right palm and stepping on with her right foot.
"But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions," she said. "I have not been doing the right hand, right foot -- and now it's shockingly good!"
Once on board, the "Friends" alum said breathwork and "plugging into a good meditation" help calm her nerves during long flights. She also makes time to get up, walk around and stretch.
Aniston also confessed she's working on kicking another travel habit, which is overpacking.
"I've been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer," she said. "You just don't know where you're going to be on a certain day, or what mood you're going to be in."
Luckily for her friends, her habit comes in handy.
"My girlfriends really appreciate me because they can usually borrow all of my things that they have forgotten," she said. "I'm providing a service!"
Despite her fear of flying, Aniston hasn't let it keep her from traveling, especially for work. She shared that Kauai where she filmed "Just Go With It" was one of her most magical locations.
"But Lake Como was pretty gorgeous too for the first 'Murder Mystery' with Adam Sandler," she added. "There's always a great location with the Sandman."
When it comes to her ideal vacation, Aniston said nothing beats "a white sandy beach and clear, crystal-blue water" and good company.
"I've had a lot of really meaningful, wonderful trips, but there was one time where it was for my birthday with like 50 friends," she shared. "I said, whoever wants to come, let's do this, and a lot of them did. We had about three days of just lounging, relaxing, swimming, spa-daying, working out, eating, drinking, just enjoying ourselves. That was really fun."